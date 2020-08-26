site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-domingo-santana-not-in-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Domingo Santana: Not in lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Twins.
Santana went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the past three contests. Greg Allen will start in left field in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read