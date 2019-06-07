Moore went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a walk, a run and a stolen base in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Moore continued to make noise from the bottom of the order in the extra-innings loss, hitting safely for the third time in the last four games. The rookie's multi-hit effort was his first since May 4 and also served to vault his average back over the Mendoza Line to .211. Moore has also proven proficient on the basepaths thus far, swiping four bags in six attempts thus far this season.