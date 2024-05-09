Moore is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Moore has taken over as the Mariners' primary option at shortstop since J.P. Crawford (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list April 25, but he'll cede his spot in the field to Leonardo Rivas in the series finale in Minnesota. During Crawford's absence, Moore has batted just .184, though five of his seven hits over his last 13 games have gone for extra bases.