Moore went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a solo home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Moore clubbed his fifth and sixth long balls of the campaign, tagging Clarke Schmidt for a two-run shot in the third and Nick Burdi for a solo shot in the ninth. All but one of Moore's homers have come in May, a month where he's batting .293 with 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored.
