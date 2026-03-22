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Moore (foot) will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Moore was removed from an exhibition game Wednesday due to a bruised foot, but after coming off the bench and playing three innings at first base in Friday's 4-4 tie with the Tigers and now returning to the lineup Sunday, his availability for the start of the season is no longer in question. The 33-year-old had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but has already secured his spot on the Opening Day squad after the Phillies signed him to a one-year contract earlier Sunday.

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