Moore signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday and was invited to spring training, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Moore finished the 2025 campaign with just a .642 OPS across 243 plate appearances, though he went 7-for-27 (.259) with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and two steals after signing with the Rangers for the final month of the regular season. He'll now attempt to win a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster, and his extreme defensive versatility should help his chances.