Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Moore's penchant for hard contact was on display again Friday, with his double and homer pushing his extra-base hit rate to a stellar 52.2 percent (12 XBH out of 23 total hits) across 117 plate appearances. The veteran utility man has reached safely in five of his last seven contests, and he's now generated a trio of multi-hit efforts in the last nine games overall.