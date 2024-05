Moore isn't in the Mariners' lineup Tuesday against the Astros.

Moore has been extremely hot at the plate lately, slashing an incredible .324/.489/.735 with three homers and seven RBI across his last 11 games. He'll get a breather against Hunter Brown and the Astros while Luke Raley, Julio Rodriguez and Dominic Canzone start across the outfield with Mitch Haniger in as the DH.