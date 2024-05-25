Moore went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in a loss to the Nationals on Friday.

It's been quite the productive week for Moore, who also homered twice Tuesday against the Yankees during what was a second consecutive multi-hit effort. The 31-year-old has now reached safely in nine consecutive games, a stretch during which he's accumulated seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three home runs), eight walks and six runs on his way to a .346 average and 1.360 OPS (35 plate appearances). The combination of his defensive versatility, pop and plate discipline has earned Moore an everyday role while logging time across the infield and left field.