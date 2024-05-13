Moore went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a steal in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Moore led things off with a base hit and stole second before eventually coming around to score on a Mitch Garver single to give the Mariners a quick lead. He later drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. It was just his third stolen base since April 24, though he's on pace for double digit steals again after only managing seven in 67 games last season. Moore continues to see regular at-bats with J.P. Crawford (oblique) still working his way back and even works out of the leadoff spot against lefties like he did Sunday. For the year, the 31-year-old is slashing .222/.321/.411 with three homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs and an 11:28 BB:K in 106 plate appearances.