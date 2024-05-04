Moore went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

The fifth-inning blast with Luke Raley aboard extended Moore's hitting streak to three games while also serving as Moore's first homer since Opening Day. The utility man also coaxed his average back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 25, but his .682 OPS still has plenty of room for improvement.