Moore went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a triple, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Moore's propensity for hard contact was on full display again Tuesday, with the veteran utility man belting his seventh and eighth extra-base hits of the season. Moore has already tied a career high with his pair of three-baggers, and with four doubles, he's just under halfway to his 2023 total of nine in that department. The 31-year-old came into Tuesday with a .143 average and 32.3 percent strikeout rate over the prior 10 games, making his first multi-hit effort since April 24 a particularly welcome sight.