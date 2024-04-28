Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After starting each of the past four games at shortstop while producing three hits and adding two stolen bases and one run over 12 at-bats, Moore will give way to Leonardo Rivas in the series finale. Moore should still see the bulk of the starts at shortstop for the duration of J.P. Crawford's (oblique) stay on the injured list.
