Moore will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Rangers.

He'll man shortstop for the second game in a row and is expected to serve as the main option at the position after J.P. Crawford (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM. Moore has a pair of 20-steal seasons on his resume and already has five stolen bases in just 53 plate appearances so far in 2024, so his speed could make him an appealing short-term option in deeper mixed leagues now that he's on track to get consistent playing time.