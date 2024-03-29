Moore went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Moore began the game on the bench but entered as a pinch hitter for Dominic Canzone in the seventh inning. The move paid off for Seattle, as Moore slammed a 409-foot, two-run shot to center to bring the Mariners to within a run. Moore slashed .378/.511/.595 with two long balls this spring, but he's had contact issues throughout his big-league career and isn't slated for an everyday role this year, so his fantasy outlook is limited.