Moore went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Moore replaced Dominic Canzone in the second inning after the latter suffered an apparent shoulder injury that forced him out of the game. Moore led off with a base hit in the fifth and took second base for his third steal of the year but would be stranded there. There was a brief possibility that a path to additional playing time could open up for Moore with the injury to Canzone, but the Mariners are expected to promote outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday who will likely slide into that starting outfield role while Canzone is sidelined.