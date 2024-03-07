Moore went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-7 over the Royals.

Moore has been looking sharp thus far in the spring Wednesday excluded, hitting .364 with a .864 OPS over 11 at-bats. The 31-year-old has been in the lead-off spot several times, while also playing three different infield positions. This versatility, paired with his time playing in the corner outfield last season, is an indicator of his potential value as a utility guy for manager Scott Servais' crew this year. Moore hit just .207 last season over 145 at-bats.