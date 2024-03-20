Moore went 3-for-3 with an RBI single, a three-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run in a Cactus League win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Moore operated out of the leadoff spot while starting at shortstop, and his dominant showing at the plate pushed his Cactus League average to .393 across 36 plate appearances. Moore has compiled a double, Tuesday's homer, seven RBI, eight walks, three stolen bases and seven runs this spring, a particularly welcome sign after slashing .199/.311/.370 over the last three seasons while producing a 30.4 percent strikeout rate over that span.