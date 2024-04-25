Moore went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Seattle managed only one run in the contest, but that wasn't due to a lack of production on Moore's part. The utility man collected two of the team's eight hits and put himself in scoring position twice with a pair of steals. Moore is up to five thefts on the campaign, but he's still slashing a meager .214/.358/.357.