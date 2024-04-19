Hancock and the Mariners will not play Friday after their contest against the Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Hancock and Dakota Hudson had been slated to start Friday but will be pushed back at least one day to Saturday.
