Hancock (2-2) earned the win after he tossed six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters in Seattle's 10-2 victory in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with Colorado.

Hancock had his start pushed back a couple days due to Friday's weather postponement and he impressed with the added rest. The right-hander limited the Rockies to just five baserunners while the only blemish on his line came in the bottom of the first inning when Elias Diaz ripped a two-RBI double. Hancock has produced back-to-back quality starts and he now owns a 6.10 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 15 punchouts over 20.2 innings in four outings this season. The 24-year-old is tentatively set to return to the mound Friday at home versus the Diamondbacks.