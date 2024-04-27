Hancock (3-2) yielded a run on two hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Arizona.

Hancock turned in five scoreless frames before a solo shot by Kevin Newman in the sixth inning finally put the Diamondbacks on the board. Hancock has now turned in three consecutive quality starts; during that stretch, he's allowed just four earned runs over 18 innings, lowering his season ERA to 5.06 through 26.2 innings. Hancock is currently lined up for a tough home matchup with Atlanta next week.