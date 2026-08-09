Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Inefficient in loss

Hancock (6-7) allowed two runs on nine hits, one walk and a hit batsman while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rays on Sunday.

Hancock put too much traffic on the basepaths early. He wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and stranded runners in the second and third frames before the Rays were able to scrape runs together in the next two innings. This was Hancock's third straight loss, and he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 25 hits and four walks over 15.2 innings in that span. Overall, he has a 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 111:30 K:BB through 121 innings over 22 starts. Hancock's next start is projected to be on the road in Houston.