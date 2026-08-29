Hancock (leg) was moving around well Saturday, per Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com.

Hancock felt something in his left leg as he went to make a tag in the first inning of Friday's game, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The right-hander gutted it out and completed five innings in a loss, at least saving the bullpen some extra stress. "If you feel like you can go out there and compete and throw the ball, then that's what I wanted to do," Hancock added after the game. While Saturday's update is encouraging, the Mariners will give it another day or two before determining Hancock's availability for his next start.