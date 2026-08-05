Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Gets no help in loss

Hancock (6-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Hancock ultimately wasn't traded away by the Mariners, ending speculation about his future with the team for now. The right-hander pitched at an acceptable level Tuesday, but he didn't get any run support, giving him his second loss in a row while extending his winless stretch to four outings. Hancock is now at a 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 108:29 K:BB through 116.1 innings over 21 starts. Luis Castillo is now with the White Sox, so Hancock and the rest of the Mariners' starters can settle into a more traditional rhythm as part of a five-man rotation. Hancock's next turn is projected to be at home versus the Rays over the weekend.