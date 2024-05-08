Hancock didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with no strikeouts over four innings.

Hancock failed to tally a single strikeout Tuesday -- generating just five swinging strikes -- and yielded all four hits and four runs in the third frame. Hancock couldn't get out of the inning despite retiring the first two batters he faced, allowing a single, walk, RBI single and three-run home run to consecutive batters. Considering Bryan Woo (elbow) just threw five innings in a rehab start and is eligible to come off the injured list Friday, Hancock may be sent to the bullpen or the minors instead of sticking around in the rotation for another start. In seven starts this year, Hancock owns a 5.24 ERA and a 23:11 K:BB over 34.1 innings.