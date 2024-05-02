Hancock (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs (but only one earned) on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings as the Mariners fell 5-2 to Atlanta. He struck out four.

The right-hander's own throwing error in the third inning led to the game's first run, while a Mitch Haniger misplay in the fourth set the stage for a four-run outburst by Atlanta. Hancock tossed 47 of 77 pitches for strikes before exiting as he failed to complete four innings for the second time in six starts. The 24-year-old has had his moments in the Seattle rotation, but he could be headed to the bullpen or the minors soon with Bryan Woo (elbow) closing in on his return. Hancock should get at least one more turn while Woo finishes getting stretched out, and he'll take a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 30.1 innings into his next outing, which could come early next week in Minnesota.