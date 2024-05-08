Hancock will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma when Bryan Woo (elbow) rejoins the Mariners' rotation, Ryan Divish reports.

Hancock started Tuesday's game against the Twins, so his option could become official later Wednesday with Woo poised to return Friday. The right-hander has put up a 5.24 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 34.1 innings covering seven starts for the Mariners this season. Hancock will join Tacoma's rotation and would figure to be the guy Seattle calls upon when it needs another starter.