Ramirez (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk across three innings. He struck out two.

Ramirez never settled into this one, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, one run in the second and four in the third before handing the ball to Roenis Elias for the final five frames. He served up two homers, a solo shot to Manny Margot and a three-run blast to Hunter Renfroe. The right-hander had allowed just two runs -- and no homers -- across 16 innings in his previous three starts before Wednesday's implosion. He'll carry a 6.28 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Orioles.