Ramirez cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Florida Complex League on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez is no longer on the Rays' 40-man roster and will not be part of their Wild Card Series roster against the Rangers, but he will work out with other at the team's spring training complex in Florida in case he's needed. The veteran reliever posted a 6.41 ERA over 38 appearances for the Nationals and Rays in 2023.