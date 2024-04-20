The Rays selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Ramirez has allowed two earned runs and struck out 13 batters across 8.1 innings at Triple-A, and his hot start has now earned him a spot in the Rays' bullpen. The 33-year-old righty will likely pitch primarily in low-leverage situations after turning in a 6.41 ERA in the majors last season, and he'll take the place of Jacob Lopez, who was optioned to Durham in a corresponding move. Taylor Walls (hip) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.