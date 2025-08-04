Ramirez picked up the save Sunday against the Guardians. Michael Tonkin began the ninth inning with a three-run lead but gave up two runs. Ramirez replaced him to retire the final two batters for a save in his first appearance of the season.

Cole Sands was thought to be Minnesota's new closer after the top five options in the bullpen were traded Thursday, but it was Tonkin who was given the first opportunity. Despite the save, Ramirez isn't likely to be used to close games. However, Sunday's game may be a sign that manager Rocco Baldelli will use a committee approach at the end of games with no set closer.