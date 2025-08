The Twins selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Ramirez will help stabilize the Twins' bullpen following the trade deadline. The 35-year-old right-hander pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for St. Paul, registering a 6.55 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11 innings of work.