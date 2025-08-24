The Twins designated Ramirez for assignment Sunday.

Since Ramirez doesn't have minor-league options, the Twins had to move him off the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Taj Bradley, who was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Sunday's game against the White Sox. After being summoned to the majors Aug. 1, Ramirez made nine relief appearances and submitted a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in 11 innings. He could attract interest via waivers from teams looking to add another multi-inning option to the bullpen.