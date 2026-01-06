Ramirez will throw for interested teams in a workout Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Ramirez has been used primarily as a reliever during his stints in the majors the last few years, but he has been training as a starting pitcher this offseason. The 35-year-old is likely to have to take a minor-league contract and be assigned to a Triple-A rotation to begin the 2026 season. Ramirez made nine relief appearances for the Twins in 2025, yielding four runs (three earned) over 11 innings.