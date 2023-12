Tampa Bay re-signed Ramirez to a minor-league contract Monday.

Ramirez was outrighted off the Rays' 40-man roster at the end of the 2023 regular season, but he's now back with the club on a non-guaranteed MiLB deal for 2024. The 33-year-old right-hander owns a career 4.37 ERA in 828.1 big-league innings.