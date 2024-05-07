Ramirez (2-0) walked one and struck out one across three scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the White Sox.

Ramirez followed starter Tyler Alexander into the game in the fifth inning and turned in his second consecutive scoreless appearance. Ramirez has worked primarily in long relief since being recalled to the Rays on April 21, as he's completed at least two frames in four of his six outings. Despite limited strikeout upside -- he has eight punchouts across 11.1 innings of work -- he could be in position to earn more wins than a traditional reliever.