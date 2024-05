Ramirez recorded the final out in Thursday's win over Boston to earn the save.

Jason Adam began the ninth inning and was in line to earn the save, but he was forced to leave the game after the Rays exceeded the limit for mound visits. Ramirez then entered the contest to record the final out with runners on first and third. He hasn't worked many high-leverage situations this season and isn't likely to see many moving forward given the depth of Tampa Bay's bullpen.