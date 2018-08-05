Ramirez (shoulder) will make what will likely be his final rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ramirez has been out since late April with a shoulder injury. He's expected to rejoin the Mariners sometime next week, barring setbacks, though it's not clear who (if anyone) he'll bump from the rotation.

