Mariners' Erik Swanson: Struggles through rough outing
Swanson (1-4) took the loss after giving up seven runs on seven hits while striking out four over 4.2 innings Friday night against the Red Sox.
Swanson had a rough go of it, allowing four runs in the third inning, another in the fourth and two more in the fifth prior to his removal from the contest. His inability to keep the ball in the yard was a key issue for Swanson, as four of his seven runs came via the long ball. Following Friday's outing, he owns a 6.35 ERA with a 21:5 K:BB across 28.1 frames in 2019.
