The Mariners recalled White from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

White suffered the injury while playing in an April 1 game with Tacoma, but he'll be moved to the 60-day major-league IL so that the Mariners can open up a 40-man roster spot. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in a game at the MLB level since May 2021 due to a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness. He holds a career .165/.235/.308 big-league batting line.