Heredia went 2-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single, a double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Heredia delivered in thrilling fashion, lacing a hit to center with one out in the 11th that plated Ryon Healy with the winning run. The 27-year-old outfielder has cooled off overall after entering May with a .310 average, but Tuesday's heroics went a long way toward making up for his recent downturn.