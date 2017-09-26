Heredia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

After starting 20 straight games, Heredia will head to the bench for a second consecutive contest. He's hit just .143/.211/.157 in 22 games this month while filling in for the injured Jarrod Dyson (groin), so it wouldn't be surprising for him to continue to miss out on at-bats over the final six games. In his place, Mitch Haniger will slide over to man center field, opening up a spot for Danny Valencia to start in right field.