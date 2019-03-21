Strickland recorded his second save in a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, firing a scoreless 12th inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

So far, so good for the Mariners' new closer, who'd also shut the door on the Athletics on Wednesday with a perfect ninth. Manager Scott Servais' patience in deploying Strickland on Thursday paid off handsomely, as he was able to bring in the veteran after Seattle had taken a one-run lead in the top half of the 12th. Strickland was even sharper than he'd been in the opener, needing a scant seven pitches to dispose of Chad Pinder, Nick Hundley and Jurickson Profar. While there will naturally be some ups and downs throughout the campaign, Strickland looks well-equipped to serve as a full-time ninth-inning option if the small sample of the first two games are any reliable indicator.