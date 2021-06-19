Bauers went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Rays on Friday.

Bauers has been a completely different hitter since arriving in Seattle, as he now sports a .343/.378/.457 slash line with a double, a home run and four RBI across the nine games he's donned a Mariners uniform. The 25-year-old already has three multi-hit efforts during that stretch and has boosted his batting average a full 40 points to .230 in the process.