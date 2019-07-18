Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Lands on 7-day IL
High-A Modesto placed Kelenic on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle injury, Daren Smith of MiLB.com reports.
Kelenic tweaked the ankle while legging out a double in Monday's 10-6 loss to Inland Empire. The outfield prospect appeared to be in considerable pain when he was being examined by Modesto's trainer but was able to walk off the field. Kelenic, who previously spent two weeks on the IL in June with a wrist injury, is slashing .250/.325/.444 with four home runs and a 6-for-8 success rate on stolen-base attempts in 30 games with Modesto since his promotion in late May.
