Mariners' Jean Segura: Impressive performance in Friday's win

Segura went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The steals were only his second and third of the year, but otherwise Segura has had a quick start to 2018, slashing .303/.329/.447 with a homer, 10 RBI and 12 runs in 18 games. Dee Gordon is enjoying a similarly fast start, and the duo should continue to put plenty of pressure on opposition pitching staffs as the season progresses -- and provide plenty of RBI opportunities for Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.