Clase is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma if Dominic Canzone is placed on the injured list with the left AC joint sprain he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cubs, MLB.com reports.

Clase has opened the minor-league season swinging a blistering bat -- he's compiled a .308/.404/.641 slash line with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples, two home runs), 11 RBI, two stolen bases and eight runs across 47 plate appearances over 11 games. The speedy 21-year-old already has 55- and 61-steal tallies in two separate minor-league campaigns, and he's played both left field and center field for Tacoma thus far this season.