Clase is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Clase will take a seat for a third straight game while the Mariners roll with Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger as their starters in the corner-outfield spots. Since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on April 15, Clase has appeared in six games and has gone 5-for-20 with three RBI, one run and two stolen bases. The speedy 21-year-old initially looked on track to handle a regular role in the outfield following Dominic Canzone's (shoulder) placement on the injured list, but Clase may instead be part of a timeshare with Raley in left field.
