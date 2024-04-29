The Mariners optioned Clase to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Clase produced a .509 OPS in nine games with the big club and had seen his playing time dip recently. Rather than stall his development as a part-time player, the Mariners will send him back to Tacoma, where he can play every day.
